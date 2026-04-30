LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from LPL Financial's conference call:

Record Q1 financial performance — adjusted EPS of $5.60 (+9% YoY), adjusted pre-tax margin ~38%, and $21 billion of organic net new assets (≈4% annualized), while total client assets fell to $2.3 trillion mainly due to lower equity markets.

— adjusted EPS of $5.60 (+9% YoY), adjusted pre-tax margin ~38%, and $21 billion of organic net new assets (≈4% annualized), while total client assets fell to $2.3 trillion mainly due to lower equity markets. Recruiting momentum and pipeline — $17 billion of recruited assets in Q1 and a record recruiting pipeline with management expecting improved pull‑through and sustained mid‑to‑high single‑digit organic growth over time.

— $17 billion of recruited assets in Q1 and a record recruiting pipeline with management expecting improved pull‑through and sustained mid‑to‑high single‑digit organic growth over time. Commonwealth integration progressing — onboarding remains on track for Q4, advisor retention is in the mid‑80s working toward a 90% target, and estimated run‑rate EBITDA is ~$410 million (down from $425M) driven by mark‑to‑market moves.

— onboarding remains on track for Q4, advisor retention is in the mid‑80s working toward a 90% target, and estimated run‑rate EBITDA is ~$410 million (down from $425M) driven by mark‑to‑market moves. Efficiency gains and AI roadmap — core G&A came in below guidance (upper bound of 2026 core G&A reduced by $20M) and the firm is investing in AI and automation to lower cost‑to‑serve and accelerate product development.

— core G&A came in below guidance (upper bound of 2026 core G&A reduced by $20M) and the firm is investing in AI and automation to lower cost‑to‑serve and accelerate product development. Capital allocation flexibility — leverage near the midpoint (1.86x), the firm resumed opportunistic buybacks (~$125M planned for Q2) while prioritizing organic growth and disciplined M&A.

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LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.13. 932,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.49. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $281.51 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LPL Financial from $447.00 to $374.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $478.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total transaction of $675,196.35. Following the sale, the director owned 14,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,520,838.15. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $336,975.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,768. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,733 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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