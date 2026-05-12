LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in LPL Financial stock on May 1st. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BridgeBio Pharma NASDAQ: BBIO on 4/29/2026.

Get LPL Financial alerts: Sign Up

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $289.04 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $308.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.51 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. LPL Financial's payout ratio is 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total transaction of $336,975.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,362,768. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,110 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.01, for a total value of $366,311.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,535,188.03. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,733 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 15,960.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $874,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,184 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $450,493,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27,955.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,141,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $407,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $371,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,242,353 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,078,698,000 after purchasing an additional 800,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $369.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $464.00 to $383.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LPL Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LPL Financial wasn't on the list.

While LPL Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here