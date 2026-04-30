LPL Financial Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA opened fiscal 2026 with record adjusted earnings per share and continued organic growth, even as lower equity markets weighed on total assets, executives said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Chief Executive Officer Rich Steinmeier described the period as “a strong start to the year,” citing “solid organic asset growth,” progress building recruiting pipelines, operational work to prepare for onboarding Commonwealth Financial Network, and “meaningful progress driving improved operating leverage” despite what he called rising macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Quarterly performance and growth metrics

For the first quarter, LPL reported total client assets of $2.3 trillion, down from the prior quarter, as “organic growth was more than offset by lower equity markets,” Steinmeier said. The firm generated $21 billion in organic net new assets (NNA), which management said equated to a 4% annualized growth rate.

President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette said “the combination of organic growth and expense discipline led to adjusted pre-tax margin of approximately 38%” and record adjusted EPS of $5.60, up 9% year over year. Gross profit was $1.593 billion, up $51 million sequentially.

Recruiting activity in the quarter included $17 billion of recruited assets, which Steinmeier called a “solid outcome in what is typically our slowest quarter of the year.” He said the recruiting pipeline exited the quarter at record levels and that the company expects “pull-through to improve over the course of the year.”

Retention remained high, with Steinmeier reporting 98% asset retention in the quarter and 97% over the past 12 months.

Revenue drivers: payout rate, cash, fees, and transactions

Audette said commission and advisory fees net of payout totaled $487 million, up $33 million from the fourth quarter. The payout rate was 87.2%, down 80 basis points from Q4, which Audette attributed largely to “the seasonal reset of the production bonus at the beginning of the year.” He said LPL expects the payout rate to rise about 50 basis points in the second quarter due to the typical seasonal build.

Client cash revenue was $460 million, up $4 million, as growth in average cash balances offset the full-quarter impact of lower short-term rates. Client cash balances ended the quarter at $59 billion, down $2 billion, which Audette said was “primarily driven by record net buying in Q1.”

Within LPL’s Insured Cash Account (ICA) portfolio, fixed-rate balances were about 60% of the mix, which Audette said was within the company’s 50% to 75% target range. ICA yield was 336 basis points, down 5 basis points sequentially due to the full-quarter impact of Q4 rate cuts; Audette said the company expects ICA yield to be “roughly flat” in Q2 based on current balances and rates.

Service and fee revenue rose to $211 million, up $30 million from Q4, as the impact of previously announced fee changes more than offset a seasonal decline in conference revenue. Looking to Q2, Audette said LPL expects service and fee revenue to rise by about $5 million as direct mutual fund fees go into effect.

Transaction revenue increased to $81 million, up $6 million sequentially, driven by “record trading volumes,” Audette said. He added that the company expects trading activity to normalize in Q2, with transaction revenue declining by roughly $5 million. Other revenue was $4 million in Q1, and management expects it to be around $6 million per quarter going forward.

Commonwealth integration and updated run-rate EBITDA

Management said the Commonwealth acquisition remained on track for onboarding in the fourth quarter. Steinmeier said advisors are completing diligence and “many are deciding to stay with Commonwealth.” He said asset retention is currently in the “mid-80s” and the company continues to track toward a 90% retention target.

Audette updated the expected run-rate EBITDA for Commonwealth to approximately $410 million once fully integrated, reflecting what he described as a market-driven decline in Q1 assets. In response to analyst questions, Audette said the reduction “from $425 to $410 was all market driven,” with “no changes to expected synergies.” He added that if market levels held where they were at the time of the call through quarter-end, the estimate would be “back at $425.”

When asked about synergy assumptions, Audette said there was “no change,” describing typical revenue synergies from being on LPL’s custody and clearing platform “whether it be cash sweep, as well as the sponsor-related revenues,” along with expense synergies from operating on LPL’s self-clearing platform.

Expenses, efficiency initiatives, and capital deployment

Core G&A expense was $532 million in Q1, below the low end of LPL’s outlook range, which Audette said reflected progress “driving greater efficiency and reducing our cost to serve.” Based on that progress, the company lowered the upper end of its full-year outlook by $20 million and now expects 2026 core G&A of $2.155 billion to $2.190 billion. For Q2, Audette guided to core G&A of $540 million to $560 million.

Other expense items included TA loan amortization of $136 million (up $3 million sequentially), with Audette expecting an additional roughly $10 million increase in Q2 due to strengthening recruiting activity. Promotional expense was $76 million in Q1 and is expected to rise by $5 million in Q2 due to conference spending. Share-based compensation was $22 million in Q1 and is expected to increase “a few million” in Q2. The tax rate was about 26.5% in Q1, with a similar rate expected in Q2.

On capital management, Audette said corporate cash ended Q1 at $567 million, up $98 million from Q4, and leverage was 1.86 times, “just under the midpoint of our target range.”

LPL also resumed share repurchases after pausing buybacks following the Commonwealth acquisition announcement. Audette said the company “opportunistically resumed buybacks earlier this month with roughly $125 million planned for Q2,” citing leverage slightly below the midpoint of its target range, progress on the Commonwealth onboard, and what he described as dislocation in the stock price.

AI, cash monetization, and advisor productivity

Several analysts questioned management about artificial intelligence and potential impacts on cash sorting and the advisor model. Steinmeier said the company does not see “an imminent risk to further advisor-led cash sorting from AI,” adding that cash allocations are already low and that changes tend to be incremental rather than a step-function shift. He said LPL offers advisors “an abundance of options for managing yield.”

Still, Steinmeier said the company is “doing the work to properly assess the opportunities and risks of reducing our reliance on cash sweep economics over time,” while emphasizing the need to ensure any changes reflect a “fair value exchange” for advisors and end investors. Audette added that LPL has “straightforward fee-based levers” and flexibility in pricing and packaging, but said the work is focused on ensuring any changes would work for advisors, institutions, and their clients.

On broader AI adoption, Steinmeier said LPL views AI as “an incredibly powerful tool to help our advisors, not as a replacement,” outlining three areas of focus:

Tools that directly help advisors serve clients, such as note-taking, proposal generation, and enhancements to planning and portfolio construction

Workflow automation to improve straight-through processing and reduce errors and manual intervention, including areas like compliance and supervision processes

Foundational improvements to coding and development to accelerate modernization and delivery of capabilities

Audette later linked efficiency gains in Q1 to AI initiatives in service and operations, offering examples such as streamlining annuities processing, using natural language search and AI-enabled chat to reduce service calls, and applying “agentic AI” to reduce cycle times in manual operational workflows like certain transfers.

Steinmeier also argued that AI could expand advisors’ capacity to deliver personalized advice and deepen relationships, saying the “ties that bind” are rooted in long-term trust between advisors and clients.

Looking ahead, Steinmeier reiterated expectations for improving recruiting momentum and said management believes the company can sustain “mid to high single-digit” organic growth over the long term, supported by recruiting, low attrition, and institutional partnerships.

About LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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