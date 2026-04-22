Lsb Industries (LXU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1296 per share and revenue of $166.1860 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $165.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.88 million. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lsb Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lsb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $9.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lsb Industries from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

Insider Transactions at Lsb Industries

In other Lsb Industries news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 25,501 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $256,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,395.44. The trade was a 65.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,061 shares of company stock worth $692,950. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 342,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 292,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 187,108 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,236 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 825.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,639 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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