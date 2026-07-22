Lsb Industries (LXU) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Lsb Industries to announce earnings of $0.3322 per share and revenue of $155.4540 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.19 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect Lsb Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lsb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Lsb Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $17.22. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on Lsb Industries and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Lsb Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lsb Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lsb Industries from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lsb Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn F. White sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,370.20. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 9,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $118,278.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $587,455.76. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lsb Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lsb Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc NYSE: LXU is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

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