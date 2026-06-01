LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

LTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.41 per share, for a total transaction of $153,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,691,768.45. This trade represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LTC Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,701 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,165 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $11,930,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company's stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $33.64 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.57.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. LTC Properties's payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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