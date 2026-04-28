Lucid Group (LCID) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.15) per share and revenue of $472.1480 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,133,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lucid Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,146 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lucid Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,590 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Lucid Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 16,354 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Further Reading

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