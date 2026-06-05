Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.2340, with a volume of 11695866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

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Trending Headlines about Lucid Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lucid also continues to be linked to its robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro, which could support long-term strategic value if the program gains traction. Uber reportedly commits $500m to robotaxi startup Nuro

Lucid also continues to be linked to its robotaxi partnership with Uber and Nuro, which could support long-term strategic value if the program gains traction. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy, and others, are urging investors to join or lead a class action covering purchases made between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. The repeated notices increase attention on the case, but they are largely procedural at this stage.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy, and others, are urging investors to join or lead a class action covering purchases made between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026. The repeated notices increase attention on the case, but they are largely procedural at this stage. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Lucid and certain officers violated federal securities laws, with claims tied to alleged nondisclosure of supplier quality and delivery issues that may have hurt financial results. That raises uncertainty around management credibility and potential legal costs. Lucid Group CEO Shift Tests Execution, Transparency And Legal Risk

The lawsuits allege Lucid and certain officers violated federal securities laws, with claims tied to alleged nondisclosure of supplier quality and delivery issues that may have hurt financial results. That raises uncertainty around management credibility and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being hurt by weaker recent stock performance after the last earnings report, with the market still focused on Lucid’s revenue miss and ongoing losses rather than a clear operational turnaround. Lucid Group (LCID) Down 7.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.67.

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Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $282.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.46 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 248.09% and a negative return on equity of 304.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,978,000. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,973,000 after buying an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,061,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,488,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

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