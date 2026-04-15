Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID - Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.21. 31,295,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 7,840,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LCID
Trending Headlines about Lucid Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Lucid Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber ups its stake and vehicle commitment — Uber will invest an additional $200M in Lucid (bringing its total to $500M) and expanded its commitment to purchase at least 35,000 Lucid vehicles for robotaxi use, validating Lucid’s autonomous-vehicle roadmap and supplying strategic demand. Uber strengthens self-driving ambitions with new Lucid investment, analysts say
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional funding from PIF affiliate adds liquidity — Ayar (affiliated with Saudi PIF) agreed to buy $550M of convertible preferred stock and the combined funding package (including Uber) totals roughly $750M to $1.05B, materially improving Lucid’s cash runway. Lucid Group Announces Registered Public Offering; Total Raise ~ $1.05B
- Positive Sentiment: New CEO appointment aims to restore operational discipline — Lucid named Silvio Napoli (industrial/operations background) as CEO, a hire investors view as bringing manufacturing and cost-control experience needed to scale production. Lucid names auto industry outsider as CEO, expands Uber deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Production and deliveries remain modest — recent company updates show roughly 5,500 vehicles produced and ~3,093 delivered in Q1, underscoring that scaling volume and margin improvement will take time despite new funding. QuiverQuant analysis on LCID slide and delivery data
- Negative Sentiment: Dilution and registered offering drove selling pressure — Lucid priced a $300M common-stock offering (36,057,692 shares at ~$8.11) and filed a shelf registration, creating near-term share overhang and prompting investors to sell into the news. Lucid shares fall on capital raise announcement, leadership update
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and price-target downgrades added bearish pressure — Firms including Robert W. Baird and RBC lowered targets/ratings (RBC cut target to $8.00), contributing to the stock hitting a new 52‑week low on downgrade headlines. RBC Lowers Lucid Price Target to $8.00 Analyst price target note (Baird)
- Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation risk — Pomerantz has opened an investigation into Lucid on behalf of shareholders, adding legal uncertainty that can pressure the stock. Pomerantz investor investigation notice
- Negative Sentiment: Negative media/skepticism increases sentiment risk — Critiques questioning Lucid’s visibility on roads and business viability add to short-term negative narrative and retail/media scrutiny. Is Lucid a Real Company?
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,716 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,801 shares of the company's stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,440,620 shares of the company's stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,874,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,844 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company's stock.
Lucid Group Trading Down 6.7%
The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.16.
Lucid Group Company Profile
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Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
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