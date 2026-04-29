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Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Luckin Coffee logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Luckin reported EPS $0.24 for the quarter, beating the consensus of $0.14 by $0.10, with a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.
  • Shares rose 15.3% to $35.82 on heavy volume (5.02M shares vs. a 1.74M average), and the company has a market cap of $10.27 billion and a P/E of 22.39.
  • Zacks upgraded Luckin from "strong sell" to "hold," and MarketBeat shows an average analyst rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.00.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Luckin Coffee.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Luckin Coffee Trading Up 15.3%

OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,857. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company's mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin's retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin's menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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