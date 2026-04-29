Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 7.23%.

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Luckin Coffee Trading Up 15.3%

OTCMKTS LKNCY traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,857. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc is a China-based coffeehouse chain that combines a digitally driven ordering platform with a network of physical outlets. The company's mobile app and in-store kiosks enable customers to place orders for takeaway or delivery, while its proprietary supply chain supports rapid store expansion and consistent product quality. Luckin's retail portfolio includes “grab-and-go” pickup points, delivery-only kitchens and full-service cafés designed to meet the varied needs of urban consumers.

Luckin's menu features a broad range of espresso-based drinks, including lattes, Americanos and cold brews, complemented by tea-based beverages, fruit juices and a selection of light food items such as sandwiches and pastries.

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