Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD) Short Interest Update

Luda Technology Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:LUD - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,675 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 28,811 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,010 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Luda Technology Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LUD traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 370,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,011. Luda Technology Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $24.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

About Luda Technology Group

Luda Technology Group Ltd AMEX: LUD is a US-listed technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence and autonomous system solutions. The company’s core expertise lies in SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) and advanced perception algorithms, enabling real-time 3D mapping, navigation and obstacle avoidance for robotic and unmanned platforms. Luda’s technology base supports applications ranging from indoor service robots to outdoor autonomous vehicles.

Its product suite comprises both hardware modules and software development kits designed for integration by original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

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