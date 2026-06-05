lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane to Underperform

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the apparel retailer's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target indicates a potential downside of 29.55% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $189.05.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $338.49. The company's fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,093 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,594 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 46,712 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about lululemon athletica

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lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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