lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $161.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Barclays's target price suggests a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $338.49.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 41.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 47.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,751 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting lululemon athletica

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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