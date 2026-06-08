lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $153.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.77.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $275.60.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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