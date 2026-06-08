Free Trial
→ The 'hidden' half of the SpaceX IPO (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Meta Unveils Subscriptions: A New Offering With Real Growth Potential

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 8, 2026
Three smartphones display the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp logos, each labeled "from Meta."

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms stock has struggled to generate and hold returns so far in 2026.
  • This comes as investors question the company's monetization strategy in light of vast AI spending.
  • However, the company is pulling a new lever to drive growth, releasing a set of subscriptions that could generate meaningful sales.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Meta Platforms.

In 2026, shares of the Magnificent Seven giant Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META have failed to sustain much momentum. The stock has seen drawdowns larger than 25% during the year, as well as recoveries of more than 25%. As of early June, Meta is about 10% in the red year-to-date.

Meta Platforms Today

Meta Platforms, Inc. stock logo
METAMETA 90-day performance
Meta Platforms
$593.00 0.00 (0.00%)
As of 06/5/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$520.26
$796.25
Dividend Yield
0.35%
P/E Ratio
21.56
Price Target
$840.60
Add to Watchlist

Much of the stock’s inability to put up consistent gains comes from uncertainty surrounding Meta’s artificial intelligence spending.

While Meta’s advertising business has recently put up growth not seen in years, investors remain unconvinced by the firm’s overall monetization strategy. Markets want to see the firm find new ways to drive revenue growth through product releases.

Notably, Meta recently announced a move that addresses this concern. The tech company unveiled several subscription plans across its various apps—including plans with AI features.

Importantly, with a user base of over 3.5 billion, even attracting a small percentage of its users to these plans could have a real impact on sales.

Meta’s Consumer Subscriptions: Leveraging Its Massive User Base

In late May, Meta unveiled its package of subscription offerings. This includes separate subscriptions across all three of Meta’s apps: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Some offerings target consumers, while others target businesses and creators.

The Plus tiers for consumers range from $2.99 to $3.99 per month. Generally speaking, these offerings allow for more customization and increased visibility into how others are interacting with their profiles. It is difficult to know what percentage of Meta’s users would actually use this subscription service, but getting moderate traction could greatly impact the bottom line.

For example, say 5%, or 175 million users pay for the $3.99 service every month for a year. That would equal around $8.4 billion in annual revenue, or 3.9% of Meta’s $215 billion in revenue over the last 12 months. While this would not be a game-changer for the company, it would still be a solid uplift.

The company also plans to start testing its Meta One plans in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia during June. The Meta One Plus plan is $7.99 per month, while Meta One Premium is $19.99 per month.

One Plans provide access to Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus. The added benefit is more monthly AI usage. This includes image and video generation, as well as more detailed responses from the Meta AI app. The difference between Plus and Premium is simply a further increase in AI usage limits. With the higher prices, it is likely that fewer users will convert. But higher prices also mean that Meta needs fewer users to convert to generate significant revenue. Notably, One Plan features will also soon integrate with the Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses.

Meta Adds Notable Business and Creator Subscriptions

The company is also rolling out separate tiers for businesses and creators and is currently testing these offerings in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand, and Bangladesh. This includes Meta One Essential for $14.99 per month. It provides a verification badge on Instagram and Facebook, impersonation protection, and an enhanced linksheet to external pages.

However, the feature-packed offering is Meta One Advanced at $49.99 per month, which includes all the benefits in the Essential plan. On top of this, Advanced offers a plethora of benefits to help creators and businesses grow. For example, if users see a post or Reel, businesses can include a link that directly sends that user to their website. This could have a meaningful impact on sales conversion, enticing businesses to sign up for the subscription.

Subscribers can also chat with a human support agent once per month to help resolve issues with their account. While this sounds small, a lack of any human support has been a longstanding complaint surrounding Big Tech platforms. When Meta’s AI systems wrongfully flag and ban accounts, it can have a significant negative impact on small businesses.

Due to a lack of human support, resolving these issues can be a prolonged process. Thus, ensuring even a small amount of human support is likely something many businesses would pay for. Post scheduling, optimized search discovery, and advanced analytics are other included features.

The general public interacts with Meta’s apps from the consumer side. However, Meta’s revenue generation centers around helping the businesses and creators on the other side grow. As these businesses and creators look to attract more followers and customers, it’s not unreasonable to think that Meta One Advanced could garner significant interest.

Meta’s Subscriptions: Not a Silver Bullet, But Investors Should Not Overlook Them

Many of these new offers are not AI-centric—but they could be real positives for the company nonetheless. Meta has an absolutely massive user base. Anything it can do to extract more value from that base, through AI or not, means more money in its pocket. Still, markets will be waiting with bated breath for the release of AI-specific features and products going forward.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

Learn More about Leo Miller
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
4.94 of 5 stars		$593.00flat0.35%21.56Moderate Buy$840.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines