lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock's current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $203.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $203.80.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $132.04 on Thursday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $340.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average of $177.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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