lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $122.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $179.55.

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lululemon athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $124.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $338.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,598,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth $304,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,054 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $203,457,000 after purchasing an additional 426,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. lululemon athletica inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

LULU beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, showing the business is still growing, and China remains a potential growth area. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. lululemon athletica stock page

Some analysts still see upside from current levels, with several targets reduced but still above the stock price, suggesting valuation may now be more attractive after the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call.

Bank of America and Robert W. Baird both lowered price targets but kept neutral ratings, reinforcing a wait-and-see view rather than a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative.

Needham reaffirmed a hold rating, indicating analysts are increasingly cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Lululemon Cuts Outlook as Headwinds Mount

lululemon reduced FY2026 revenue and earnings guidance, with full-year sales now expected to be flat to down, far below prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult.

Q2 guidance also missed consensus, signaling near-term earnings pressure and making the turnaround look longer and more difficult. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum.

Analysts at BTIG, BNP Paribas Exane, Telsey, and others downgraded the stock or cut targets sharply, reflecting growing concern about weaker U.S. demand, competition, and brand momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reuters and other reports highlighted slowing traffic, waning brand appeal, and tariff costs as added headwinds, which is weighing on sentiment ahead of the new CEO’s arrival. Lululemon slides as bleak forecasts deepen turnaround worries

About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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