lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $193.87.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $116.63 and a 1 year high of $338.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 39.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 996 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 10.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,632 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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