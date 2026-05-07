Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.88.
Get Our Latest Report on LUMN
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LUMN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies
In other news, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,564,026.81. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 300,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652,124 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Lumen Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alkira acquisition accelerates Lumen’s cloud/network transition — Lumen agreed to buy Alkira for ~$475M in cash, combining Alkira’s cloud‑native control plane with Lumen’s fiber to expand addressable market (management says this helps target cloud‑to‑cloud and data‑center interconnect opportunities important for AI workloads). Lumen to acquire Alkira for $475M
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and strategic revenue growth — Q1 revenue of $2.90B topped estimates, and management highlighted strategic (digital/cloud) revenue growth as a driver of the transformation away from legacy services. That beat supports the narrative of re‑rating toward a digital networking company. Lumen beats quarterly revenue estimates, to acquire Alkira for $475M
- Positive Sentiment: Raised free‑cash‑flow outlook and improving leverage narrative — management guided 2026 FCF to $1.9B–$2.1B and investors have noted strategic revenue overtaking legacy revenue and lower leverage targets in disclosures/analyst notes. This supports long‑term deleveraging and liquidity to fund the Alkira deal. Lumen outlines $1.9B to $2.1B 2026 FCF outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed — some firms (UBS, TD Cowen) raised price targets recently, but those targets remain below the current market price, indicating analyst views are adjusting but still cautious. Analyst coverage notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Exchange‑offer timing extended — Lumen/Qwest extended early participation/withdrawal deadlines for previously announced exchange offers, a technical capital‑markets update investors should note but that doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Exchange offer extension
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed materially — Lumen reported a non‑GAAP loss of $0.47/sh (worse than consensus), and GAAP metrics were weaker year‑over‑year; the earnings miss tempers the bullish narrative and explains some near‑term selling pressure. Lumen stock slides on wider-than-expected Q1 loss
- Negative Sentiment: $1B 7.50% senior notes add near‑term interest burden — Lumen’s Level 3 Financing priced $1B of 7.500% senior notes due 2037 (priced at par). The high coupon raises financing costs and keeps leverage/interest expense top‑of‑mind for investors assessing margin recovery. Pricing of 7.500% Senior Notes Due 2037
About Lumen Technologies
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Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.
Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.
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