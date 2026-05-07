Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.88.

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Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Lumen Technologies's revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other news, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,564,026.81. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 300,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,673 shares of the technology company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,869,000 after purchasing an additional 652,124 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumen Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumen Technologies this week:

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company's core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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