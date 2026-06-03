Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 8.9% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $932.50 and last traded at $938.00. Approximately 6,018,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 6,012,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,029.15.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling stronger confidence in upside for the stock. Northland Securities price target update

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling stronger confidence in upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s comments about shifting AI data center connectivity from copper to optical interconnects have boosted sentiment across the optics group, with Lumentum viewed as a key supplier positioned to benefit from the AI buildout. Nvidia optics shift article

Nvidia’s comments about shifting AI data center connectivity from copper to optical interconnects have boosted sentiment across the optics group, with Lumentum viewed as a key supplier positioned to benefit from the AI buildout. Positive Sentiment: Broader rally in optical stocks, including Lumentum, suggests traders are rotating into AI-linked photonics plays, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Optical stocks rally article

Broader rally in optical stocks, including Lumentum, suggests traders are rotating into AI-linked photonics plays, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 4,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While often routine, insider selling can still draw investor attention. Director share sale article

A director sold 4,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While often routine, insider selling can still draw investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from a fund letter noted that Lumentum’s upswing hurt a short position, but this is more a reflection of recent stock strength than a new company-specific catalyst. Fund letter mention article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $865.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 173.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Further Reading

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