Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 16.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) shot up 16.5% during trading on Monday after Citic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $620.00 to $1,186.00. The company traded as high as $1,073.33 and last traded at $1,053.09. 9,406,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,014,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.80.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total value of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,801 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lumentum

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $776.13 and a 200-day moving average of $502.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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