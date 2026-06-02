Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Up 13.8% - Time to Buy?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $931.85 and last traded at $1,029.6920. Approximately 7,895,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,968,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $905.00.

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Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,014.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 13.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 190.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $865.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,236,414.56. The trade was a 19.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,844 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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