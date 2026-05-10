Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$32.90 to C$28.20 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$39.70 to C$34.90 in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$11.64 and a twelve month high of C$45.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.81. The firm has a market cap of C$31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 35.92%.The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

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