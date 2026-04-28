Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Price Down 8.6% - Time to Sell?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. 41,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 214,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.0160.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered Lundin Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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