LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

LuxExperience B.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $9.00. LuxExperience B.V. shares last traded at $9.0140, with a volume of 11,907 shares trading hands.

Get LuxExperience B.V. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LUXE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LUXE

LuxExperience B.V. Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $6,372,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company's stock.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LuxExperience B.V., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LuxExperience B.V. wasn't on the list.

While LuxExperience B.V. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here