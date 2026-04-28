Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Luxfer updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.220 EPS.

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Luxfer Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $13.27. 120,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,827. The company has a market cap of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Luxfer has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $16.02.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Luxfer's dividend payout ratio is 179.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,343 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LXFR. Zacks Research cut shares of Luxfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luxfer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on LXFR

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer NYSE: LXFR, is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

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