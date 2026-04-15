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LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
LY logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $5.45 vs. the prior close of $5.06 and last trading at $5.49, up about 5.8% on roughly 98,341 shares.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion and a P/E of 13.7; last quarter LY reported $0.05 EPS on $3.25 billion of revenue with a 10.6% net margin, and analysts forecast ~0.26 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • LY operates Japan-focused online advertising and e-commerce businesses including the LINE app and Yahoo! JAPAN, and was renamed from Z Holdings to LY Corporation in October 2023.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.45. LY shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 98,341 shares traded.

LY Trading Up 5.8%

The company's 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

(Get Free Report)

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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