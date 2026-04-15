LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $5.45. LY shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 98,341 shares traded.

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LY Trading Up 5.8%

The company's 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91.

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. LY had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

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