Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Lycos Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$2.41 and last at C$2.35 on a volume of 272,232 shares after previously closing at C$2.28.
  • National Bank Financial upgraded the stock from "hold" to "outperform" and raised its price target to C$3.00, while consensus sits at a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of C$1.85 (three Buys, one Hold).
  • Lycos is a junior oil and gas producer in Western Canada with a market cap of C$256.0M, a negative P/E of -2.55 (indicating losses), and 50-/200-day moving averages of C$1.77 and C$1.28 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lycos Energy.

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 272232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lycos Energy from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$1.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCX

Lycos Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.07.

Lycos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lycos Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Lycos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lycos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Lycos Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines