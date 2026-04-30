Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.6403 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Lyft Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 15.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lyft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 23,661 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $314,691.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 696,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,268,105. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 2,093 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $29,071.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,049.65. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 54,699 shares of company stock worth $771,756 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,441.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,857,593 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $35,982,000 after buying an additional 1,784,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,783,363 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $567,492,000 after buying an additional 1,773,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lyft by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,491,790 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,860 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,059,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,873,232 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $191,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company's stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc NASDAQ: LYFT operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft's platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

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