M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV) Shares Down 0.2% - What's Next?

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $10.88. 237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised M3-Brigade Acquisition V to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, M3-Brigade Acquisition V currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Down 0.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V (NASDAQ:MBAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition V

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 11,039.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,771 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,812,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 2,055,408 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Feynman Point Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 919,386 shares of the company's stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 486,350 shares in the last quarter.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition V

M3-Brigade Acquisition V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by M3 Inc, a global healthcare information and technology provider, and Brigade Capital Management, an investment management firm. The company is structured as a blank‐check vehicle listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker MBAV, with the objective of identifying and completing a business combination in the healthcare, life sciences or related sectors.

The company benefits from the operational expertise of M3's digital health platform and real‐world data capabilities, combined with Brigade's deep experience in credit and asset management.

Further Reading

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