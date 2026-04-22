Mac Armstrong Sells 3,500 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $457,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 336,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,989,458.76. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mac Armstrong sold 3,197 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $413,883.62.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $422,030.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $613,000.00.

On Saturday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $268,436.70.

On Saturday, January 31st, Mac Armstrong sold 2,205 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $268,436.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,399 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $658,893.96.

On Thursday, January 29th, Mac Armstrong sold 5,399 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $658,893.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Mac Armstrong sold 11,484 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $1,376,701.92.

Get Palomar alerts: Sign Up

Palomar Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.04. 177,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,837. The business's fifty day moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.54. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business's revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palomar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Palomar from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Palomar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,956 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company's stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palomar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palomar wasn't on the list.

While Palomar currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here