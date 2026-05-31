Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.1667.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Macerich from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp set a $25.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Macerich from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

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Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $22.53 on Friday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macerich's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.77%.

Macerich News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Macerich this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.46 from $1.43, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Macerich’s near-term earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.46 from $1.43, matching the current consensus and signaling confidence in Macerich’s near-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.36 from $0.35 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.41 from $0.40, while nudging FY2028 up to $1.64 from $1.63.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.36 from $0.35 and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.41 from $0.40, while nudging FY2028 up to $1.64 from $1.63. Positive Sentiment: Earlier reporting noted Macerich set a new 52-week high, suggesting investor momentum remains supportive despite the latest analyst changes. Macerich NYSE: MAC Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Earlier reporting noted Macerich set a new 52-week high, suggesting investor momentum remains supportive despite the latest analyst changes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views were mixed overall, with some future-quarter estimates revised higher and others lowered, creating no clear directional surprise for the stock.

Analyst views were mixed overall, with some future-quarter estimates revised higher and others lowered, creating no clear directional surprise for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several estimates, including Q2 2026 to $0.32 from $0.33, Q1 2027 to $0.34 from $0.36, Q2 2027 to $0.37 from $0.39, Q4 2026 to $0.44 from $0.45, and FY2027 to $1.56 from $1.57, which may weigh on sentiment slightly.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macerich by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,521,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,692,000 after buying an additional 4,868,844 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $66,924,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 204.0% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,384,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $82,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Macerich by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $67,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,737 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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