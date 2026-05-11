MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $345.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $367.86 and last traded at $362.7610, with a volume of 100041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.82.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total value of $66,600,360.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,630,084.85. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $401,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,215,950. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,557 shares of company stock worth $137,590,774. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,237,515,000 after acquiring an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $331,374,000 after acquiring an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $186,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day moving average of $209.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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