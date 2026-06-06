MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 9.8%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. This trade represents a 86.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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