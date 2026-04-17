MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $300.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions traded as high as $267.92 and last traded at $265.6540, with a volume of 1443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.42.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

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Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,192,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,896. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,113 shares of company stock valued at $184,368,095. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,893 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $236.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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