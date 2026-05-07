MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.310-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $331.0 million-$339.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.3 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $309.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $314.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,196 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.07, for a total transaction of $1,749,131.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,790,839.56. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,557 shares of company stock worth $161,175,774. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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