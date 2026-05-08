MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company's current price.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.09.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $344.47 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert Dennehy sold 18,398 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $4,512,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,154,896. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,654,351.64. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,557 shares of company stock valued at $137,590,774. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MACOM Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of ~$289.0M (up 22.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $1.09, topping consensus; adjusted gross margin was ~58.5%, supporting stronger profitability. MACOM Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 results beat: MACOM reported fiscal Q2 revenue of ~$289.0M (up 22.5% Y/Y) and adjusted EPS $1.09, topping consensus; adjusted gross margin was ~58.5%, supporting stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Upside Q3 guidance: Management guided fiscal Q3 revenue $331M–$339M and adjusted EPS $1.31–$1.37 (consensus much lower), with adjusted gross margin guided ~59–60% — a clear signal of accelerating growth and margin expansion. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript (includes guidance)

Upside Q3 guidance: Management guided fiscal Q3 revenue $331M–$339M and adjusted EPS $1.31–$1.37 (consensus much lower), with adjusted gross margin guided ~59–60% — a clear signal of accelerating growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction/analysis: Coverage notes the beat + strong guide as the likely catalyst for the stock rally, saying momentum could drive multiple expansion for a growth-oriented semiconductor name. QuiverQuant price-movement analysis

Market reaction/analysis: Coverage notes the beat + strong guide as the likely catalyst for the stock rally, saying momentum could drive multiple expansion for a growth-oriented semiconductor name. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and detail: Multiple outlets summarized the quarter and provided comparisons to Street estimates and year-ago metrics; call transcript is available for investors wanting line-item color on product lines and end markets. Zacks analysis of key metrics

Earnings coverage and detail: Multiple outlets summarized the quarter and provided comparisons to Street estimates and year-ago metrics; call transcript is available for investors wanting line-item color on product lines and end markets. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Data compiled in media coverage shows heavy insider sales (dozens of sales, no reported purchases in the recent period), which may concern some investors about near-term insider conviction. QuiverQuant insider and holdings data

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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