MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $316.82.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $381.55 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $258.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.60. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $384.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,654,351.64. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total transaction of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,795.92. This trade represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,353 shares of company stock worth $124,281,055. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,363 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,250 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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