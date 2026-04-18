MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.45.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $93.24 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John Ritchie sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $401,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,215,950. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 261,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.43, for a total transaction of $66,600,360.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,759,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $956,630,084.85. This represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,113 shares of company stock worth $184,368,095. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 102,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company's stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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