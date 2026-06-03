Macy's (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Macy's also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy's from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.90.

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Macy's Price Performance

Shares of M stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,656. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Macy's has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy's will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $896,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,705,374.72. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $94,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $515,612.16. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Macy's

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy's

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Macy's by 38.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy's by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Macy's by 33.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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