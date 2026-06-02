MGM Buyout: The House Doesn't Always Win

MGM Resorts International Today MGM MGM Resorts International $49.88 +6.21 (+14.22%) 52-Week Range $29.18 ▼ $51.59 P/E Ratio 70.18 Price Target $49.12 Add to Watchlist

A buyout proposal for a major casino operator typically creates a straightforward path for investors. The stock price usually settles just below the offer to account for time and deal risk.

The current situation involving MGM Resorts International NYSE: MGM is anything but typical. The market's reaction to a takeover bid has created a dynamic that warrants a closer look, signaling a potential mispricing by the acquirer and highlighting a broader trend of consolidation sweeping through the hospitality sector.

Get MGM alerts: Sign Up

Arbitrage Investors Bet on a Better Deal

On June 1, IAC NASDAQ: IAC, the media and internet conglomerate led by Barry Diller (soon transitioning to People Inc.), submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the remaining 73.9% of MGM Resorts International that it does not already own. The all-cash offer of $48.30 per share values the gaming giant at an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion. The market's response was immediate and decisive. Shares of MGM Resorts International climbed 16% on the day, closing at $50.69 on a volume of 27.68 million shares, a figure that dwarfs its daily average of 4.82 million.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Price Chart for Tuesday, June, 2, 2026

This price action is the most critical component of the story. With MGM Resort's stock trading at a premium to the offer price, the market is signaling that the $48.30 bid is merely an opening offer and insufficient to get a deal done.

This scenario, known as a negative arbitrage spread, indicates that event-driven hedge funds and institutional investors are buying the stock in anticipation of a higher bid materializing. These investors are betting that either IAC will be forced to raise its offer to secure board approval, or a rival suitor will emerge from the wings.

A Royal Flush of Assets

The market's skepticism about the initial bid price is not unfounded. The $48.30 offer represents a scant 10.6% premium to MGM Resorts' closing price the day before the announcement. In the world of corporate takeovers, such a thin premium for a company with MGM's brand recognition and vast asset portfolio is often viewed as an opportunistic, lowball bid.

Sell-side analysts are reflecting this split opinion. Stifel NYSE: SF quickly noted that the bid materially undervalues MGM's extensive real estate portfolio and its stake in the high-growth BetMGM platform, suggesting a fair value closer to $50 to $55 per share. This view is clearly resonating with arbitrage investors.

The valuation disconnect stems from the sum-of-the-parts analysis. MGM Resorts International owns iconic, irreplaceable properties on the Las Vegas Strip, such as the Bellagio and MGM Grand, and holds a significant interest in the CityCenter complex.

Furthermore, its operations in Macau provide direct exposure to the world's largest gaming market. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS has maintained an Underweight rating on the stock with a $35 price target, pointing to the stock's historically range-bound performance as a reason for caution. The current price action suggests investors are siding with the view that the intrinsic value is well above both the offer price and a bearish outlook.

The Great Casino Consolidation Is Underway

The move by IAC on MGM Resorts International cannot be viewed in a vacuum. It comes directly on the heels of another mega-deal in the space, Tilman Fertitta's $17.6 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment NASDAQ: CZR just a week prior. The back-to-back nature of these multibillion-dollar transactions confirms that a wave of consolidation is actively reshaping the gaming and hospitality landscape.

This M&A supercycle appears to be driven by multiple factors at once. Conglomerates and private equity firms are increasingly attracted to the tangible, real-world assets held by these casino operators. In an inflationary environment, their vast real estate holdings offer a perceived hedge.

Furthermore, the market is beginning to properly value the digital arms of these legacy businesses. The 50% ownership by MGM Resorts International of the BetMGM joint venture is a crown jewel asset that provides a significant foothold in the rapidly expanding North American online sports betting and iGaming market.

The proposal from IAC is benchmarked against the Caesars transaction, using a 0.7x earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring or rent costs (EBITDAR) premium, establishing a new valuation floor for the entire sector.

Know When to Fold 'Em: Wild Cards in the Deck

While the prospect of a higher bid is compelling, the path to a finalized deal is not without potential obstacles. The non-binding nature of the offer means IAC can walk away at any time. Barry Diller, who sits on MGM Resorts International's board, will recuse himself from voting on the matter, but his deep familiarity with MGM Resorts International's inner workings is an undeniable advantage.

The proposed transaction would be financed through a combination of existing cash, new debt, and equity commitments. Although IAC states there is no formal financing condition, securing the necessary capital in a shifting macroeconomic environment presents a tangible execution risk.

Perhaps the most significant structural uncertainty is the future of the BetMGM joint venture. The other 50% is owned by Entain Plc OTCMKTS: GMVHY, a U.K.-based sports betting and gaming company. A full privatization of MGM Resorts International would introduce a new dynamic into this highly successful partnership, potentially creating strategic friction. Any acquiring party would need to navigate this complex relationship carefully to preserve the value of the digital platform, a task that adds another layer of complexity to regulatory and board approvals.

For now, investors appear to be more focused on the prospect of a sweetened deal than on potential roadblocks. The own actions of MGM Resorts International, including a $2 billion share buyback program authorized in April 2025, suggest that its management has long believed its stock is undervalued, making it highly probable they will push for a price that better reflects the company's long-term potential.

Investors focused on event-driven strategies may want to monitor the spread between MGM Resorts International's stock price and any revised offers. Meanwhile, those with a broader, long-term view might see this activity as a confirmation of value across the gaming sector, potentially turning their analytical eye toward other operators who could become the next targets in this industry-wide consolidation.

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here