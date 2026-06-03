Macy's (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5 billion-$21.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.1 billion. Macy's also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.340 EPS.

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Macy's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 7,158,623 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,656. Macy's has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy's will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macy's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Macy's from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy's

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy's news, CEO Olivier Bron sold 7,228 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $129,525.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,892.80. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,503.36. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Macy's this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy's by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy's during the third quarter worth $238,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy's in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Macy's in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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