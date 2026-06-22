Madhuri Andrews Sells 3,845 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) Director Madhuri Andrews sold 3,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $1,268,427.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,285.39. This represents a 43.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.19. The company's stock had a trading volume of 271,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.13 and a twelve month high of $340.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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