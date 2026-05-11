Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Air Solutions Corporation (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Madison Air Solutions and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Madison Air Solutions and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

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Madison Air Solutions Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:MAIR opened at $42.03 on Monday. Madison Air Solutions has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

About Madison Air Solutions

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

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