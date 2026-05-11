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Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Vertical Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Vertical Research initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions with a Buy rating and a $50 price target, implying about 19% upside from the current share price.
  • Several other firms also began covering the stock on Monday, with ratings ranging from Outperform to Neutral; the overall analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of $47.22.
  • Madison Air Solutions shares opened at $42.03, sitting near the top of the stock’s 52-week range of $31.00 to $42.82.
  • Five stocks we like better than Madison Air Solutions.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the company's current price.

MAIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Madison Air Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAIR

Madison Air Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MAIR opened at $42.03 on Monday. Madison Air Solutions has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

Madison Air Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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