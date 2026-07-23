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Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Hold"

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Madison Air Solutions logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Madison Air Solutions from strong-buy to hold, adding a more cautious note to the stock’s analyst outlook.
  • Despite the downgrade, Wall Street sentiment remains fairly positive overall, with the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus and a $46.80 average price target; the shares were trading at $35.67.
  • The company recently reported quarterly revenue of $923.7 million, which came in above the consensus estimate of $847.55 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than Madison Air Solutions.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Madison Air Solutions from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Madison Air Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Air Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Madison Air Solutions

Madison Air Solutions Price Performance

Madison Air Solutions stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. Madison Air Solutions has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66.

Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $83,088.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.55 million.

About Madison Air Solutions

(Get Free Report)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that's two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace. Poor air quality doesn't just affect comfort; it undermines health, productivity and performance. Improving air quality is a fundamental principle that is a key tenet in everything we do.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Air Solutions (NYSE:MAIR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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