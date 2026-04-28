Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $243.1230 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $459.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 748.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "conviction-buy" rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Charles P. Dolan sold 19,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,231,269.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,081.60. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dendur Capital LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company's stock worth $65,746,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,786 shares of the company's stock worth $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 724,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company's stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. NYSE: MSGE is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company's core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

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