Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.2103) per share and revenue of $301.2920 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 210.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $516.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of -1.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $571.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $964.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $579.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $685.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.94, for a total transaction of $155,498.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 12,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,242,887.72. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.94, for a total transaction of $180,982.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,482,182.48. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,254 over the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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