Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million.

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Magnachip Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of MX opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.59. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnachip Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MX

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

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