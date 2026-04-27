Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.0450, with a volume of 349781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MICC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnum Ice Cream from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Magnum Ice Cream from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Magnum Ice Cream to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnum Ice Cream currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Magnum Ice Cream

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Down 1.7%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MICC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,008,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

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